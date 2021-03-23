Thousands evacuated in Australia's worst flooding in almost half a century

By Jonathan Barrett and Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities issued fresh flood warnings and evacuation orders on Tuesday as torrential rains again pummelled several parts of the country, sweeping away homes, roads and livestock in the worst downpour in more than half a century. The national weather agency has posted severe weather warnings in every mainland state or territory but one, affecting around 10 million people in the country of 25 million, across an area the size of Alaska. "The rain and flood situation does remain dynamic and extremely complex," Prime Minister Scott ...