Thousands of children abused by members of Portugal's Catholic Church over 70 years - report

By Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira LISBON (Reuters) -At least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church - mostly priests - over the past 70 years, a report by the commission investigating the issue said on Monday, adding the findings are the tip of the iceberg. "(We want) to pay a sincere tribute to those who were abuse victims during their childhood and dared to give a voice to silence," said child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht, who headed the commission. "They are much more than a statistic." Strecht said the 4,815 cases were the "absolute minimum" numb...