Thousands of children are fighting in Mexico's drug wars

Responding to a tweet from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday that attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci -- calling the White House COVID-19 task force member a liar and accusing him of being an elitist -- "Morning Joe" regular Mike Barnicle expressed disgust with the Florida lawmaker on Monday morning. With fill-in host Kasie Hunt sharing a clip of the infectious disease expert appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper from Sunday, Hunt asked Barnicle about Rubio's tweet, which read: "Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March, Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity, It isn't just him, Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn't know 'what's good for them' so they need to be tricked into 'doing the right thing'."

<p>"Marco Rubio calling Dr. Anthony Fauci a liar," host Hunt began, "just a few days after he himself -- because he's a member of Congress -- got to be first in line to take this vaccine even though he's young and healthy and at much lower risk than many other Americans. Joe [Scarborough] is not here to opine on Marco Rubio who is obviously a favorite topic of ours. What do you think about what the senator said?"</p><p>"It's a definition of obscenity, you know, what Marco Rubio said, what he tweeted, you know, about Anthony Fauci, the fact that he even stood in line and was among the first to get vaccinated after making fun of vaccinations, after ignoring COVID, after ignoring helping people, after standing up in support of Donald Trump and he's not alone," Barnicle replied. </p><p>"One of the great subplots of this story when history is written is going to be what happened in the United States Senate among the Republican membership of the United States?" he continued. "What were they thinking? What were they doing when they witnessed all of the other obscenities that have been inflicted upon America and American citizens for the last four years? What were they thinking?"</p><p>"And Marco Rubio is not alone," he added. "There's a long list of cowards who wilted in the face of Twitter; being afraid of a tweet from the president of the United States, Kasie. It's not a very proud moment for the United States Senate. It's certainly not a very proud moment for Marco Rubio as an individual."</p><p>Watch below:</p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b07c2462a8ef2953e821809184b17a09" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bcd7jfQsD6I?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 12 28 2020 07 26 53</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcd7jfQsD6I&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>