Thousands on alert in Indonesia after Mt. Semeru volcanic eruption

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Thousands of residents in Indonesia's East Java were on high alert on Monday after a violent eruption at the island's tallest volcano prompted authorities to impose an 8-kilometer no-go zone and forced evacuations of entire villages. The provincial search and rescue agency deployed teams to the worst-affected areas near Mount Semeru to assess damage, with low rainfall giving some reprieve, Tholib Vatelehan, a Basarnas spokesperson, told Reuters. "Yesterday, the rainfall level was high, causing all the material from the top of the mountain to come down. But today, so far, th...
Retired officer says cops show their badges when being stopped all the time to get off: 'Not that big of a deal'
December 04, 2022
A very strange interview surfaced on CNN Sunday, in which a former police sergeant explained that the Tampa, Florida police chief, who asked to be let off after being pulled over for driving a golf cart on city streets without a license plate.
Speaking to Pamela Brown, Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey, who retired from the Los Angeles Police Department, explained that what happened in Florida happens all the time.
Police Chief Mary O’Connor was outed due to body camera footage that showed her explaining she was a police chief. She then asked, “I’m hoping you’ll just let us go tonight.”
According to Dorsey, cops usually just hand over their badges and the request to let them go is simply understood. Where O'Connor made her mistake, she explained, was by asking to be let off on camera.
"Listen, it is really not that big of a deal," Dorsey said dismissing the incident. "She didn't do anything that every police officer hasn't done. And let's not pretend that sexism just only occurs in the rank and file. I mean, there have been at least six female police chiefs who have been run out on the rails since 2020 for one reason or another. And so listen, it is a catch-22. If she hadn't I.D.'d herself, someone would have said why didn't the chief I.D. herself? We do that expecting professional courtesy like when you run into your colleagues so I think in this case chief O'Connor doesn't have her cart connected to the right horse. One of the city council members didn't want her selected anyway. And so now, because it is a patriarchal society, they'll decide what kind of discipline they'll meet out. It would be a reprimand, it could be a paper penalty or days after and/or termination."
Dorsey's cavalier attitude essentially admitted that officers get away with committing crimes or violations by simply showing a badge and that it is done all the time. It comes after years of growing concern that officers have too little accountability and live life above the law.
The Innocence Project penned a column noting that there are many cases in which investigators are incentivized for the wrong thing when trying to score quick convictions by district attorneys. The Brookings Institute looked into the lack of police accountability, focusing on larger crimes, but mentioned that bad-acting cops are allowed to stick around. The question is whether lower-level infractions ultimately lead to a belief that an officer is above the law when it comes to larger crimes like beating suspect, rough rides, and opening fire without concern or consequence.
See the interview below:
Cops get out of tickets all the time - no big deal: says retired deputy www.youtube.com
Trump hasn't condemned antisemitism because he says anti-Semitic stuff all the time: Mehdi Hasan
December 04, 2022
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan doesn't understand why people are confused that Donald Trump hasn't apologized for hanging out with Nazis and white supremacists at Mar-a-Lago.
Speaking to authoritarianism expert, Ruth Ben-Ghait began her conversation with Hasan by saying that it's the latest example of the "pivot myth," which came from Republicans who claimed Trump would "pivot" to being reasonable and rational in the general election. Then it became Trump would "pivot" after taking office. Then it changed to he would pivot after being impeached. Trump is never going to be normal.
"And among the GOP doing this, this is their very bad faith attempt to pretend that they didn't know that their white nationalist Bannon and Miller and the administration -- and also, that this is very important, just a week after they all took over after the inauguration in 2017, they issued a statement for Holocaust remembrance day that did not include Jews," she recalled. "It left out Jews. Which was a gift to Holocaust deniers, right? And then, when the chief of staff, Reince Priebus, explained this, he refused to, you know, he refused to denounce it, and he said, oh, well everyone's suffering is important. So, he was both sides-ing the Holocaust. Another gift to neo-Nazis and Holocaust deniers. So, they have a long history of taking positions that are sympathetic to white nationalists and neo-Nazis."
Hasan noted that he was old enough to remember when Sean Spicer falsely claimed Hitler didn't use chemical weapons against his own people.
Historian Eric Alterman noted the long history of Trump and his allies pushing pro-Nazi rhetoric and violent antisemitism.
"Yet, the mainstream media and also American Jewish organizations and pro-Israel organizations consistently are trying, well, those both sides. There's Trump, and there is Ye, and there are these horrible antisemitic advertisements that Republicans run, but Ilham Omar once said something that we find objectionable. Or some kid and some college says something that we don't like. They're addicted to this both-sided ideology. But also, it's true: people just can't believe how awful Donald Trump is. This is one aspect of it. It's a very important aspect, and as a Jew, I take it quite seriously. But there's just -- it's been a consistent refusal to own up to who Donald Trump really is. He's an antisemite, He's a racist, I could go on for 15 minutes."
See the comments from the panel discussion below or at the link here:
Trump hasn't condemned antisemitism because he says anti-Semitic stuff all the time: Mehdi Hasan www.youtube.com
Vladimir Putin's biggest cheerleaders desperately beg for help on live TV: report
December 04, 2022
Russian Media Monitor and Daily Beast reporter Julia Davis revealed a startling moment on Russian state television that says a lot about the state of the Vladimir Putin empire.
As the Russian leader continues to wage his war against the people of Ukraine, more and more Russian soldiers are dying and public support is turning against him.
The head of RT, Margarita Simonyan, joined The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov to admit that the Kremlin's elite are starting to worry about being tried for war crimes.
Simonyan claimed that no one in the Russian leadership and state media propagandists like her wanted air strikes against Ukraine and its critical infrastructure.
“I am amazed by our people—and I unfortunately know many of them—including those in very high circles, who are afraid of this and are scared to call things by their proper names because of what people over there may think," said Simonyan, according to Davis. “We could spit on what they think over there! People who are afraid of the Hague—listen, you should be afraid to lose, to be humiliated and be afraid to betray your people. Let me tell you that if we manage to lose, the Hague—whether real or hypothetical—will come even for a street cleaner who is sweeping the cobblestones behind the Kremlin.”
Davis noted that Simonyan also got mixed up saying that Russian forces weren't trying to go after civilian infrastructures like apartment buildings, parks, monuments, and hospitals that have been bombed. So her later comments appeared a bit of a slip from the required text.
Host Vladimir Solovyov closed the interview by threatening nuclear strikes, which he has been doing for months.
