Thousands on alert in Indonesia after Mt. Semeru volcanic eruption

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Thousands of residents in Indonesia's East Java were on high alert on Monday after a violent eruption at the island's tallest volcano prompted authorities to impose an 8-kilometer no-go zone and forced evacuations of entire villages. The provincial search and rescue agency deployed teams to the worst-affected areas near Mount Semeru to assess damage, with low rainfall giving some reprieve, Tholib Vatelehan, a Basarnas spokesperson, told Reuters. "Yesterday, the rainfall level was high, causing all the material from the top of the mountain to come down. But today, so far, th...