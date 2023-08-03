Thousands rally in Niger in support of military coup

Dozens of migrants who have been camping outside the Adams administration’s asylum seeker arrival center in Manhattan were moved inside early Thursday after some of them spent nearly a week sleeping on the sidewalk amid overcrowding in the city’s shelter systems. The arrival center operated out of Midtown’s Roosevelt Hotel is where newly-arrived migrants are supposed to go to be processed to get a bed in a city shelter. Last weekend, some adult migrants who showed up at the Roosevelt were told the shelter system was at complete capacity and that there was no more room inside the hotel, meaning...