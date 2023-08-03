Thousands rally in Niger in support of military coup

Protesters take part in a protest in support of the coup plotters in Niger's capital Niamey. During the demonstration, slogans against France were shouted and Russian flags were carried. Djibo Issifou/dpa
Demonstrators took to the streets of Niger's capital Niamey on Thursday in a show of support for the country's new leadership, a week after a military coup in the West African country. People rallied on the streets of Niamey to signal their support for de facto President Abdourahmane Tchiani and his junta, a dpa correspondent in the capital reported. The demonstrations followed a call by civil society associations, according to reports. They came on the 63rd anniversary of Niger gaining independence from former colonial power France. According to local media, people also demonstrated in the ci...