Thousands rally, Israeli reservists step up protest against judicial change

By Dan Williams TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul intensified on Tuesday with demonstrations nationwide, and a retired Israeli air force general said 161 of the corps' reserve officers had vowed to no longer report for duty. The officers, with ranks ranging from major to brigadier-general, notified the military of their decision over the last three days and would publish a joint statement - with names redacted - on Wednesday, Asaf Agmon told Reuters. The drive by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition to change the justice system a...