Threads sees active users drop 70% in two weeks

By nicoletaionescu / Getty Images Threads, Meta's new social network, may have broken download records, but its success appears to be declining by the day. In fact, the number of daily active users has dropped by around 70% in two weeks. The latest figures relating to Threads don't necessarily bode well for Meta. For the second week running, its number of daily active users is down, falling to...