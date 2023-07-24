Threads sees active users drop 70% in two weeks

By nicoletaionescu / Getty Images Threads, Meta's new social network, may have broken download records, but its success appears to be declining by the day. In fact, the number of daily active users has dropped by around 70% in two weeks. Threads, Meta's new social network, may have broken download records, but its success appears to be declining by the day. In fact, the number of daily active users has dropped by around 70% in two weeks. The latest figures relating to Threads don't necessarily bode well for Meta. For the second week running, its number of daily active users is down, falling to...
A Jan. 6 rioter who beat a police officer with a flagpole was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Monday, The Associated Press reports.
Peter Francis Stager, 44 of Conway, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in February to one felony count of assaulting police with a dangerous weapon, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.
Prosecutors said that Stager struck a Metropolitan Police Department officer with the flagpole at least three times as other rioters pulled the officer into the crowd.
The officer suffered bruises and was among more than 100 law enforcement officials injured in the insurrection.
The AP reports that “Stager also stood over and screamed profanities at another officer, who was seriously injured when several other rioters dragged him into the mob and beat him, according to federal prosecutors.”
Ex-prosecutor: Mark Meadows will be a 'cooperating witness' or a 'marquee co-defendant' in J6 Trump trial
July 24, 2023
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday ahead of an anticipated indictment of Donald Trump this week, former U.S. Attorney Glenn Kirschner, who runs the "Justice Matters" legal explainer blog, turned to Mark Meadows.
The former Republican lawmaker from North Carolina who became Donald Trump's chief of staff has been largely silent in recent weeks, sparking rumors that he may have sided with the Department of Justice against his former boss. It's only been a month since those close to Trump began referring to Meadows using a rat emoji in text message conversations. Now that a Jan. 6 indictment looms, the Washington Post this weekend questioned the role Meadows will play.
"I read the remarkable reporting and buried way down there was, what I thought, was a really important data point regarding Mark Meadows' status at this moment," said Kirschner. "Witnesses in the grand jury have been shown a grand jury exhibit. When we're investigating cases in the grand jury, we will put together any number of exhibits to show the witnesses as we try to puzzle through what happened and who should be charged. This exhibit was a grid of communications, text messages, e-mails, and what have you. When I saw that, my heart sank just a little."
Among the exhibits, the report said, was a text exchange where Meadows was making fun of the conspiracy theories around the 2020 election. One was that there were 10,000 dead voters. In fact, there were about six people who voted early and then died after the fact.
"That's one data point that cuts against Mark Meadows being a full-blown, signed-up, cooperating witness, who is now providing all of the information the prosecutors about the crimes of Donald Trump and others," Kirschner explained.
"Because I would show grids of one of my signed-up cooperators, asking them things like, 'what did Mark Meadows mean when he was using this language or this language? What did he mean by that?' I don't know what Mark Meadows' status is. There is reporting he testified before this grand jury in June. Was he a cooperating witness, an immunized witness, or a hostile witness? We don't know those questions. But one way or another, it feels like Mark Meadows will be a cooperating witness, who is somebody accepting responsibility for his crimes and agreeing to cooperate. Or he may end up a marquee co-defendant in the Jan. 6th indictment with Donald Trump."
Kirschner said that the text from Meadows "made my blood boil."
"You know, if you can't have a little fun turning over the expressed will of the voters when can you have fun?" he said, his voice dripping with sarcasm.
See the conversation with MSNBC in the video below or at the link here.
Jack Smith probes Oval Office meeting at which Trump praised election security: report
July 24, 2023
Donald Trump praised election security enhancements during a February 2020 Oval Office meeting that special counsel Jack Smith is investigating, CNN reports.
Trump, who later in the year made baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, praised his own administration’s efforts that led to the expansion of paper ballots and support for security audits of vote tallies at the meeting, the report said.
Trump suggested holding a joint press conference with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to credit the administration and the agencies with the election security enhancements, the reports said.
The special counsel’s office has interviewed several officials with knowledge of the Oval Office meeting, asking at least one of the officials to characterize the former president’s reaction to information that the election systems were secure, the report said.
Trump’s expressions of confidence in the security of the election could be used by prosecutors to undercut his argument that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, the report said.
Investigators appeared to have expressed interest in determining Trump’s understanding of the enhanced election security safeguards before he sought to undermine the validity of the election.
Sean Lyngaas, Kylie Atwood, Zachary Cohen and Evan Perez write for the new outlet’s website that “Investigators have also asked multiple witnesses about whether Trump retaliated against top officials for contradicting his narrative about election security, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.”
“Smith’s interest in the February 2020 meeting, which has not been previously reported, is the latest indication that the special counsel is seeking testimony from a range of witnesses about Trump’s mindset surrounding his voter fraud claims, including what he was told or understood about election security.”
