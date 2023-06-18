Three arrested in Austria for potential attack on gay pride parade
People take part in the opening of the 27th "Rainbow Parade" at City Hall Square. Eva Manhart/APA/dpa

A potential plot to attack Vienna's annual gay pride parade on Saturday was foiled and three suspects were arrested, an Austrian security service said on Sunday. Three young men - aged 14, 17 and 20 - were accused by the head of the Directorate General for Public Security of being Islamic State sympathizers. Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said the suspects had taken predatory steps to attack the "Rainbow Parade" in the Austrian capital but there was never any threat to the public because the trio had been under long-term and constant surveillance by law enforcement. The arrests were made before the par...