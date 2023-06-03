Three Europeans return home after release by Iran in prisoner swap

By Charlotte Van Campenhout BRUSSELS/DUBAI (Reuters) - Three Europeans returned home on Saturday a day after being released by Iran in a prisoner swap, and Tehran said there was no reason for Europeans to be arrested if they were not "exploited" by foreign security services. The three men - two with dual Austrian-Iranian nationality and one Dane - were released on Friday by Iran in return for Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi as part of a swap in which Iran freed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele last week, a Belgian government spokesperson said. Assadi was convicted in Belgium in 2021 ...