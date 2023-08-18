Thunberg after 5 years of climate strikes: 'Keep up the pressure'
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a press conference during the UN Climate Change Conference. Henning Kaiser/dpa

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called on activists to ramp up the pressure in the fight against the climate crisis, as she marks five years since her first school strike which ignited a global movement. "Even if we've shown time and time again that we're millions around the world who demand change, the world isn't moving in the right direction," the 20-year-old told millions of her social media followers on Friday. Thunberg, who was 15 when she first left school to sit in front of Sweden's parliament, said we are approaching planetary tipping points faster than previously expected. "W...