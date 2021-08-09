Thunberg on UN climate report: 'No real surprises'
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference in Berlin. Thunberg said the long-awaited climate report released by a UN panel of scientists on Monday contained "no real surprises." Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the long-awaited climate report released by a UN panel of scientists on Monday contained "no real surprises."

"It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports - that we are in an emergency. It's a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science," she posted on social media.

"It doesn't tell us what to do," she noted of the report, which synthesizes reams of climate studies conducted in recent years.

"It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis."