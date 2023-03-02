Tijuana sewage isn't only in Imperial Beach waves. It's in the air. And San Diegans are breathing it
UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography releases study find most of the bacteria people breathe at Imperial Beach come from aerosols from raw sewage churning in the surf zone. - Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

SAN DIEGO — Sewage pollution spilling over the border from Tijuana into the San Diego region not only threatens the health of surfers and swimmers but potentially those simply breathing the air. That's according to a study from UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography published Thursday in the journal Environmental Sciences & Technology, which found sewage-linked bacteria in sea-spray aerosols at Imperial Beach. "Once pollutants become airborne that just means so many more people can be exposed to those pollutants," said Kim Prather, principal investigator on the study and director o...