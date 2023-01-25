'Till' director condemns Hollywood’s ‘unabashed misogyny towards Black women’ after Oscars snub

When Raw Story spoke to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Tuesday, he said that the Debt ceiling is a "manufactured and unnecessary crisis" that he thinks will "hurt the economy and hurt jobs."

Republicans are using the debt ceiling debate to discuss the deficit for bills that have already been passed but that they want to try and eliminate after the fact. Others want to use the debt ceiling fight as an opportunity to make cuts to programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the IRS, the EPA and any other possible government entities that they oppose.

Wyden called on Republicans to support a "clean bill." That's when he suggested that if Republicans have demanded that they submit the ideas themselves.

"Listen, they're always talking about a regular order. if they've got proposals to cut spending, let them propose them," said Wyden.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the floor Monday, “If House Republicans are serious about taking the debt limit hostage in exchange for spending cuts, the new rules that they adopted require them to bring a proposal to the floor of the House and show the American people precisely what kind of cuts they want to make. It’s not enough to hide behind the old GOP talking point about ‘wasteful spending’; when you’re in the majority, substance counts.”

“Americans are going to be left with some pretty big questions," he continued. "Republicans say they want spending cuts. Well, does that mean cuts to Social Security? Or Medicare? Or child care? Or Pell grants? Or our military? Or pay raises for our troops? Or funding police and law enforcement?”

Rubin noted that Republicans don't generally take an interest in "fiscal sobriety" when the GOP is in charge of the White House. When Democrats are, however, they're ready for a fight. Even with Donald Trump, Democrats were, again, more than willing to raise the debt ceiling just as Republicans did. But in that case, it was Trump who refused, leading to the longest government shutdown in history.

So, Democrats, Rubin explained, should invite Republicans to submit their proposal.

"In sum, Republicans are doing the Democrats’ job for them. The GOP is beckoning an economic catastrophe and seeking draconian cuts not even its own base wants. Why should Democrats stop them?" she closed.

