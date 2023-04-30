Will he run? Here’s when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will announce his 2024 presidential plans

Tim Scott, R- S.C., speaks at the Vision’ 24 National Conservative Forum March 18, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS
CHARLESTON, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott plans to announce on May 22 whether he’ll run for president, he told a Charleston crowd Sunday. Scott, a South Carolina Republican who on April 12 launched an exploratory committee on whether to run for president, has been visiting the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina as part of his Faith in America tour, ahead of an expected run for the White House.
“It is time to take the Faith in America tour not just on the road, not just to an exploratory committee,” Scott told the crowd of about 150 people.