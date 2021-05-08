Mother and 3-year-old daughter shot in Times Square: report
Police line tape (Shutterstock)

There is a heavy police presence in Manhattan following a shooting in Times Square.

"A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were shot Saturday evening in Times Square, police sources told The Post. The gunfire erupted just before 5 p.m. at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue," the NY Post reports. "The mother was struck in the leg and the child was hit in the upper torso, law enforcement sources said."

The two were taken to Bellevue Hospital.