Outrage over Meadows bombshell: Guard was on standby to ‘protect pro-Trump people’

Americans across the country are stunned and outraged after news broke that on January 5 the then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro Trump people.” The news came from the trove of documents Meadows shared with the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and was reported by Politico after the Committee released the information.

Those remarks are "of high interest to congressional investigators probing whether Trump played a role in the three-hour delay between the Capitol Police's urgent request for Guard support and their ultimate arrival at the Capitol, which had been overrun by pro-Trump rioters," Politico reported late Sunday night, after the Committee announced in a 51-page document it will seek to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress.

"Mr. Meadows sent an email to an individual about the events on January 6 and said that the National Guard would be present to ‘protect pro Trump people’ and that many more would be available on standby," are the exact words from the Jan. 6 Committee's report.

"The comment also aligns with testimony from former Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who said that in a Jan. 3 conversation with Trump, the then-president told him to 'do whatever was necessary to protect the demonstrators that were executing their constitutionally protected rights,'" Politico added.

More importantly, the Committee shows it is trying to draw a direct line from Trump to the coup itself.

"Mr. Meadows apparently knows if and when Mr. Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the National Guard’s response to the Capitol riot," the Committee alleges.

Outrage, and the growing understanding that this was a coup, albeit a failed one, is spreading online.

Here's how some are responding:

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst:

Intelligence analyst Eric Garland:

Former NY State prosecutor Tristan Snell:

Others on social media: