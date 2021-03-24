Tokyo Olympic torch relay stirs mixed emotions ahead of its Fukushima start

By Kiyoshi Takenaka, Ju-min Park and Elaine Lies FUKUSHIMA/TOKYO (Reuters) - When Shusaku Sagi was 19, he watched his soccer training centre at J-Village in Fukushima morph into a base for workers decommissioning the nuclear power plant nearby after the 2011 earthquake crippled it and caused thousands to flee. On Thursday, the sports complex will house the starting ceremony for the Olympic torch relay, kicking off a countdown to the Games in Tokyo - the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic. "Big sports events like the Olympics can energize people and send a message to the world to not...