Tokyo Olympic torch relay stirs mixed emotions ahead of its Fukushima start

By Kiyoshi Takenaka, Ju-min Park and Elaine Lies FUKUSHIMA/TOKYO (Reuters) - When Shusaku Sagi was 19, he watched his soccer training centre at J-Village in Fukushima morph into a base for workers decommissioning the nuclear power plant nearby after the 2011 earthquake crippled it and caused thousands to flee. On Thursday, the sports complex will house the starting ceremony for the Olympic torch relay, kicking off a countdown to the Games in Tokyo - the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic. "Big sports events like the Olympics can energize people and send a message to the world to not...
The heads of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify before Congress Thursday on disinformation, following a tense US election, Capitol attack and rise of a new administration seemingly intent on doing battle with Big Tech.
The remote video hearing will be the fourth for Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey since last July and the third for Google's Sundar Pichai: evidence of how the companies' vast economic and political power has landed them squarely in the crosshairs of Democrats and Republicans alike.
<p>"Whether it be falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine or debunked claims of election fraud, these online platforms have allowed misinformation to spread, intensifying national crises with real-life, grim consequences for public health and safety," said the heads of the two Congressional subcommittees holding the hearing, in a statement.</p><p>A recent backlash against the tech behemoths, which dominate key economic sectors, has intensified as their influence has grown during the coronavirus pandemic.</p><p>"I don't expect more than theater" at the hearing, said analyst Carolina Milanesi of market research firm Creative Strategies.</p><p>"It's still politics and you are still going to have the whole Republicans-versus-Democrats and free speech coming into play."</p><p>US President Joe Biden this week named a prominent advocate of breaking up Big Tech firms, Lina Khan, to head the Federal Trade Commission, in a move suggesting an aggressive posture on antitrust enforcement.</p><p>Another Big Tech critic, Tim Wu, was recently appointed to an economic advisory post in the White House.</p><h1>Self-made mess?</h1><p>Milanesi said she expected the tech executives to play up investments, hiring, and measures put in place to fight abuses such as the spread of disinformation, while "avoiding the elephant in the room" of having enabled the harmful misconduct.</p><p>"If I have to hire seven people to sweep up the broken glass from the bulls in the china shop, if I let them in in the first place I don't get brownie points for cleaning up the mess," Milanesi said.</p><p>Stakes for the tech giants are high: Multiple senators back a Safe Tech Act, which would reform legislation favored by the companies which is meant to protect them from being held responsible for the content posted on their platforms.</p><p>Interest in reforming the legislation, called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, has been heightened by former president Donald Trump hinting he may launch his own social media platform.</p><p>Trump's provocative use of social media was a defining feature of his presidency. He often used tweets to slam his critics or to announce personnel changes or significant policy shifts.</p><p>But Twitter permanently suspended his account after he used it to rile up supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in a deadly rampage.</p><p>Trump was also booted from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat after the attack.</p><p>"We need to be asking more from big tech companies, not less," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said in a release announcing the Safe Tech Act.</p><p>"Holding these platforms accountable for ads and content that can lead to real-world harm is critical, and this legislation will do just that."</p><p>Meanwhile, political conservatives accuse social media platforms of stifling free speech with moves such as fact-checking or removing accounts that spread debunked and dangerous information.</p><p>"I am kind of surprised at the timing of all of this," Milanesi said of the Thursday hearing.</p><p>"Although it is an important topic, I feel there are more important topics like getting people vaccinated and helping them put food on the table."</p>
What we know about the Colorado shooter
March 24, 2021
Ahmad Alissa's chubby face in an undated photo released by police Tuesday contrasts with images of his arrest as the suspect in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting -- that of a shirtless, shoeless man with blood covering one leg escorted away by two officers.
Alissa, 21, faces 10 counts of murder in the first degree in the shooting, police said.
<p>This is what we know about him up to now.</p><h1>Still no known motive</h1><p>Alissa was hospitalized and was in stable condition after being shot in the leg in an exchange of gunfire with police during the Monday attack, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters.</p><p>By Tuesday afternoon he was well enough to be booked into jail, Boulder County prison officials said.</p><p>Police said they have not established a motive.</p><p>Alissa was armed with an AR-15 military-style assault rifle, US media reported, a weapon often used in mass shootings.</p><p>More weapons were retrieved from his home, CNN reported.</p><h1>A fan of martial arts and computers</h1><p>Alissa -- a resident of a suburb of Denver, the city located next to Boulder -- "lived most of his life in the United States," police said.</p><p>According to US media, citing a non-verified deleted Facebook account in his name, Alissa was born in Syria in 1999 and moved to the United States in 2002.</p><p>The account user described himself as a fan of martial arts and wrestling, along with postings about Islam, criticisms of former president Donald Trump, and some homophobic messages.</p><ul class="ee-ul"><li>Paranoid and 'bullied' at school - </li></ul><p>Alissa's brother Ali told The Daily Beast online magazine that he was "really sorry" for the victims.</p><p>Ali portrayed his brother as being "paranoid" and "anti-social."</p><p>"When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, 'People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.' She went out, and there was no one. We didn't know what was going on in his head," Ali said.</p><p>Newsweek published excerpts of Facebook postings from what was reportedly Alissa's personal account -- which the social media platform quickly took down once he was named as the main suspect.</p><p>In a March 2019 posting Alissa said he believed that "my old school ... was hacking my phone."</p><p>Months later, in July, he posted that he "probably could" have a "normal life" if "these racist islamophobic (sic.) people would stop hacking my phone."</p><p>Ali was convinced that there was no political motive behind his brother's murderous rampage. "It's mental illness," he told The Daily Beast.</p><p>Formerly an "outgoing kid ... after he went to high school and got bullied a lot, he started becoming anti-social," the suspect's brother said.</p><ul class="ee-ul"><li>Record of violence - </li></ul><p>Alissa's first encounter with police began in high school. He was arrested in 2017 after punching a classmate in the head without warning, local TV station KDVR reported.</p><p>To justify the attack Alissa, then 18, claimed that the victim had "made fun of him and called him racial names weeks earlier.<strong>"</strong></p><p>In 2018 Alissa pleaded guilty to assault in connection with this case, KDVR said. </p>
'Thoughts and prayers but we ain't doing crap': Ex-RNC head slams GOP for blowing off latest shooting
March 24, 2021
Reacting to Republican senators already moving on past the tragic mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that took ten lives, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele helped open MSNBC's "Morning Joe" by criticizing the party he once headed for already denying action needs to be taken to get guns off the street.
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Steele expressed disgust at Republicans only offering "thoughts and prayers" instead of solutions once again.
"It has been a lie that's been promulgated, perpetuated and just rolled out at moments like this for the last 20 years or so. And the reality is exactly in the space that you've described," Steele began. "The Supreme Court has given us the clarity that we need on the Second Amendment and what it means and what it doesn't mean with respect to individual liberties."
Addressing comments made by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Kennedy (R-LA), he continued, "What you heard yesterday is what we've heard before: 'thoughts and prayers but we ain't doing crap,' and the American people are tired of that. As you noted, this is a 70 to 80 percent issue with the American people -- there aren't a whole lot of issues on that list, just go through it."
"For Democrats, just move to that space where you can have the conversation," he added. "For Republicans, since you're so hot about all they're going to take our guns -- put a proposal on the table that you think will address the issues as Ted Cruz and others have noted. So, we're going to do this dance, we've done it before. We've heard it before in Columbine, Aurora -- you name it. After all of these horrific events, our legislatures get in the room and they say exactly what they just said. You could have taken tape, Joe, after Columbine, after Aurora, any of these events. Just play it, put it on a loop."
Watch below:
<p><br/></p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9bc74c4c089b08a3d26c1cc1a63ce7c3" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t54QMhVFTOA?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 03 24 2021 06 11 24</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t54QMhVFTOA" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
