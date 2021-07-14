Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel

"Even when he wanted to be upset with me, he'd remember he liked my hair and his internal conflict over those competing emotions would save me from some of the vicious takedowns other reporters suffered at his hand," wrote Bender. He went on to recall when former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders snapped at him while he continued to shout questions during a press availability. Trump stopped her.

"He's one of the tough ones," Trump explained. "But such beautiful hair."

It was a year later when McEnany was walking him to the Oval Office.

"Do you know what you want to ask?" she asked. "News of the day, or something? Just some general topics I can tell him beforehand?"

He said that she effectively answered his question, "There was no particular message the president wanted to drive, or news his team wanted to break." As with many things in the Trump White House, there was no strategy, he noted.

"'Okay,' McEnany said as we entered an otherwise empty Oval Office. 'We'll be with you in sixty seconds.' I was then left alone, in the Oval Office, for the next thirty minutes."

It isn't as if Bender was going to install a listening device or go looking through Trump's desk drawers, taking photos of key documents left. However, he certainly could have.

It recalls one of Trump's first-year meetings in the White House with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. It was later revealed that Trump gave classified information to the Russian adviser.

"The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government," officials said, according to a Washington Post report in March 2017. "The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said Trump's decision to do so endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State. After Trump's meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and the National Security Agency."

It's unknown how many other people were left in the Oval Office or if they were as honest as Bender.