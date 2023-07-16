Death toll rises to 32 after severe weather in South Korea
Residents sheltering at a university building in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, after they evacuated their homes amid heavy rain. -/yonhap/dpa

The death toll from massive rainfall and flooding in South Korea has risen to 32 as of early Sunday. South Korean media reported that six bodies were recovered from a flooded tunnel in the central Korean city of Osong on Sunday morning. In addition, at least 10 people were still considered missing. Authorities believe that the number of victims could rise even further. The torrential rains have continued since the end of last week. They have triggered several landslides and temporary power cuts in several parts of the country. More than 7,000 residents had to be evacuated from their homes and ...