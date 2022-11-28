Death toll rises to eight on Italian island in wake of weekend storm

Emergency workers clear the mud from a property in the aftermath of severe storms that triggered a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia. Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

The death toll following a severe weekend storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has risen to eight, authorities said.

Rescue found an eighth body after Saturday's severe storm. It was a man, according to a message posted by the fire brigade on Twitter on Monday.

The search team found him in Casamicciola, one of the towns in the north of the island hit hard by heavy rain and storms. This brought the number of people still missing down to four.

The dead from the heavily hit area now include a 22-month-old baby, a 58-year-old Bulgarian man, a 6-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 32-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 31.

Rescuers say they plan to keep the search going. Divers are checking vehicles washed into the sea for bodies.

The storm hit the island, which lies about 15 kilometres from the mainland and about 50 kilometres from Naples, early on Saturday and caused heavy damage, especially in the coastal towns of Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno in the north of the island.

A special commissioner is to be provided with €2 million ($2 million) for reconstruction.

The region is seen as susceptible to landslides, and allegations were being made on Sunday that too little had been done in the recent past to guard against events of this kind.

Emergency workers evacuate a baby in his stroller after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia. Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa