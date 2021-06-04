Tom Cruise ‘fumes’ after COVID-19 outbreak forces him to self-isolate, shuts film set
Actor Tom Cruise looks on during the shooting of his movie "Mission Impossible: Lybra" in Venice, Italy, on Oct. 20, 2020. - ANDREA PATTARO/AFP/TNS

Tom Cruise has been forced to self-isolate after 14 members of the “Mission: Impossible” cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19, a report says, delaying the United Kingdom production for the seventh “Mission” film in the franchise yet again. Tom Cruise reportedly is “fuming” over this latest COVID-related delay in production perhaps partly because the megastar had launched into a controversial and expletive-laced tirade against subordinates in December for violating pandemic safety guidelines. “Tom is absolutely fuming about what’s happened, especially given his rant to his staff last year...