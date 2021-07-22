Candace Owens wants Tomi Lahren canceled

Pro-Trump pundit Candace Owens has suggested that Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren should be barred from speaking at Turning Point USA's youth gathering in the future after Lahren's positive comments about Caitlyn Jenner.

Owens' remarks, which seem reminiscent of the "cancel culture" she has often attacked, were made Wednesday morning on TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk's podcast.

Owens expressed dismay that the conservative movement's "big-tent philosophy says that we need to be more like the left." She continued, "In fact, I think Turning Point should kick out more people from their conferences."

Owens mentioned the "conservative porn star" who was booted from TPUSA's weekend event in Tampa, before moving on to Caitlyn Jenner.

"I've been like kinda hitting — when I found out Tomi Lahren endorsed Bruce Jenner, I mean Caitlyn Jenner, I mean, I don't know how to do this," Owens said, "dead-naming" Jenner. (That is, using the name she was known by before her transition.) Owens suggested that the big-tent analogy did not apply "when you're talking about positions of power." She went on, "And you're saying you're endorsing trangenderism, which is one of the biggest threats to the pillar of faith. Let's not forget, faith came before the Constitution."

"And these people are now antithetical in calling themselves conservatives," Owens continued. "If you do anything that is against the family unit, you are not a conservative."

Owens, who founded the BLEXIT Foundation —dedicated to urging young Black people to leave the Democratic Party — went on to say that Lahren shouldn't have been allowed to speak at the TPUSA event.

"You shouldn't have let Tomi Lahren speak after she endorsed Bruce Jenner," Owens said, before Kirk raised his hand and responded, "Well ..." Owens then appeared to backtrack somewhat, adding, "Or maybe to debate her ideas, I think we should allow a forum to debate."

In response to the Owens remark, the editor-at-large of the conservative blog RedState tweeted, "So stupid. Tomi Lahren can endorse whomever she wishes, as can Candace Owens. Neither one of them can vote here anyway, so this is all for clicks and giggles. Candace needs to calm down. You doin too much, boo."

"Trying to cancel other female conservatives has to get boring, no?" added far-right former GOP candidate Kimberly Klacik, who has a history of feuding with Owens.

You can watch the segment below via, YouTube:



