Top 10 places to see cherry blossoms around the world
Cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo. - Tawatchai Prakobkit/Dreamstime/TNS

Sure, tulips are lovely, and roses sublime. But the pale pink froth of sakura — or cherry — blossoms is extraordinary. Tripadvisor recently ranked the best spots around the world to see these blossoms — and it’s hardly surprising that two Japanese cities top the list. These beautiful cherry trees are native to Japan, where they’ve inspired festivals and celebrations for centuries. Paris and its cherry trees, which are planted throughout the city, from the Champ de Mars to Montmartre, made the list, as did Stockholm, where the King’s Garden is filled with dozens of cherry trees, a gift from Jap...