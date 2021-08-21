Top Democrat blasts Ted Cruz with Afghanistan blame: ‘Dozens of key national security positions are vacant’

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) says Senator Ted Cruz owns some of the blame for the crisis in Afghanistan, because the Texas Republican has put a long hold on a large number of key national security nominees, over a partisan political policy.

Sen. Murphy over a week ago stood on the Senate floor and said "never before" has any senator put a hold on so many nominees.

He warned that "if every single senator did that – because every senator here has a policy disagreement that they believe is significant, with the Secretary of State, with the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, with the Secretary of Defense – then the business of nominations and confirmations would grind to a absolute halt in this body," which they appear to have.

"We're talking about dozens of key national security posts that are left vacant, because of the decision of one senator," Murphy lamented.

How many?

"Six months after Biden's inauguration, just six State Department candidates have been confirmed on the Senate floor," CNN reported exactly one month ago. "Some 60 nominees have been awaiting confirmation for months. Now Cruz has effectively stopped the Senate from voting on senior department nominees unless Democrats take the time-consuming steps needed to overcome a filibuster for each nomination, leaving around a dozen offices without confirmed leadership."

Noting that "Cruz does not appear willing to budge," CNN adds that the "junior senator from Texas has become the public face of the State Department's difficulties, proudly claiming responsibility for blocks on a slew of senior officials. Cruz is trying to pressure the administration on a specific point of Russia policy, a campaign that other Republicans say is fruitless."

This was 5am last Tuesday night. I asked Senator Cruz to release at least one of his holds on dozens of key national security nominees. He refused. As we manage through the crisis in Afghanistan, dozens of key national security positions are vacant. https://t.co/dPteYw2rMI

— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 20, 2021