Tornado damages 125 homes in suburb of Canadian capital Ottawa

Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, who previously saidTrump won't be able to take his usual route of blaming Democrats in his upcoming criminal trial for handling of classified documents because the primary witnesses in the indictment are from his own inner circle, appeared on MSNBC to discuss Trump's criminal case. He was asked about Trump's request for a continuance, as well as Smith's response.

"I love your characterization of his ten-page filing. You said Jack Smith hit back hard. I would agree with that," he told the host.

"This is a persuasive court pleading. A model of clarity, of brevity, of persuasion. It is only ten pages, double spaced. It's a quick, easy read. I would urge people to read it, because it is clear. Jack Smith and his team don't mince words. They don't pull punches."

Kirschner added that he was "really kind of excited" to read the brief, "because it feels like a sign of the prosecution to come."

"And I think that they are going to continue to insist on a timely trial date, and in fact on page one of this reading they highlight how the Trump defense team failed. And really, in its most important endeavor, when they filed their pleading on July 10th. They said judge, don't set a trial date," he said. "One of the first things Jack Smith pointed out, is that the Speedy Trial Act says the judge shall set a date certain for the trial to begin. So they really just sort of embarrass the Trump defense team's request and they don't let up for the ten pages. So I am encouraged that this is what we can expect from Jack Smith and his team."

