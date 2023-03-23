Track and field authorities ban trans women from international competition

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan celebrates after victory in the women's 100m hurdles final in Zurich on September 8, 2022 Fabrice COFFRINI AFP/File
Transgender women were banned from international track and field competition Thursday following a decision from the sport’s governing body. World Athletics, formerly known as the IAAF, said the ban would begin March 31 and replace old rules that allowed trans athletes to compete. Track authorities followed in the footsteps of swimming’s international governing body, FINA, which banned trans athletes last year. No trans athletes currently compete at the highest level of track. The highest-profile trans swimmer, the University of Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas, did not compete at the top level global...