Caitlyn Jenner is sucking up to Fox News hosts to boost her 'political career'

Conservative transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly sent repeated compliments, gifts, and "special surprises for Christmas” to Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson in the hopes of boosting her so-called political career, Towleroad reported.

“Caitlyn loves her job as a contributor at FOX,” a source cited by Towleroad told Radar Online. “It’s given her the platform to say her spiel and she’s hoping it leads to bigger, better things!”

“Caitlyn really does look up to Sean and Tucker,” the source added. “They’re not afraid to speak up and neither is she, which puts them in the same league, in her opinion.”

But while Jenner has occasionally been invited to serve as a commentator on the Fox News network, she hardly has any "political career" to speak of.

The failed 73-year-old California gubernatorial candidate ran a lackluster and barely existent campaign in 2021 to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom. Her public statements in that campaign promised to reduce the number of visibly homeless people in the state and to ban transgender athletes from competing in sports, even though she herself is a trans athlete.

In the end, she received less than one percent of the vote, finishing in 13th place.

Previous to her gubernatorial run, she overestimated her influence in the administration of President Donald Trump (R). While she endorsed Trump during his campaign and early into his presidency, Trump quickly banned trans soldiers from serving in the military and took numerous other anti-LGBTQ actions, leading Jenner to admit that her hope in him had been misplaced.

Jenner, a former Olympian, came out as transgender in April 2015. After losing her 2021 race for California's governor, Jenner was hired by Fox News as an on-air contributor. Jenner was also the subject of I Am Cait, a documentary series covering her transgender identity.