Biden team says US will not lift travel bans -- despite Trump statement
Biden will be inaugurated after a rocky handover of power and in the midst of an alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the US

Washington (AFP) - US President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman quickly dismissed Donald Trump's announcement Monday that a Covid-19 ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil would be lifted, underlining the fractious transition of power. "On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," tweeted Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary. "In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19." "With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants ...