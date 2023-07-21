Travis King disappeared into a North Korea more isolated than ever

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - When U.S. soldier Travis King sprinted across the border into North Korea from the South this week, he disappeared into a North Korea where lingering COVID-19 concerns and restrictions have made the already secretive country more isolated than ever. During the pandemic North Korea stopped all international travel and most trade, built a lengthy border wall, and even shot some would-be unauthorised border crossers early in the outbreak. Its trade has slowly resumed and mask mandates appear to have been dropped, but analysts say Pyongyang is still keenly nervous a...