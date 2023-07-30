Tropical depression likely to form late Monday; NHC monitoring system off NC coast

The tropical outlook as of 1:56 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS
A tropical wave less than 1,000 miles west of the far eastern Caribbean is expected to become a tropical depression late Monday or Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said in the 2 p.m. Sunday update. After keeping tabs on both a system off the coast of Florida that drenched the state for the last couple of days as well as one that was headed toward Central America, the NHC now has its eyes on a tropical wave in the Atlantic located about 700 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands and a tropical disturbance 100 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina. “Environmental conditions are fo...