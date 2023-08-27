Tropical Storm Idalia forms and it's predicted to become a hurricane that could flood Florida

National Hurricane Center/TNS/TNS
The tropical depression currently near the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days, and forecasts by the National Hurricane Center suggest it may threaten Florida by mid-week. The storm known as Idalia was about 80 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, as of the 2 p.m. update by the NHC. The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 2 mph. Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday, the NHC forecast said. “The depression is forecast to become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf...