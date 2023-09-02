Tropical Storm Katia forms, Idalia hits Bermuda while new system could target Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — What had been Hurricane Idalia continued its assault as a post-tropical system on Bermuda on Saturday while the hurricane season got its 11th named storm with the formation of Tropical Storm Katia.

But the National Hurricane Center also upped the odds for what could be the 12th named storm expected to head toward the Caribbean this week.

Meanwhile, the busy bunch of storms in the Atlantic near Bermuda shifted overnight with Tropical Storm Jose getting absorbed into the system that had been Hurricane Franklin, but both have now moved north as extra-tropical and pose no threat to land.