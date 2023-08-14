Tropics begin to stir as hurricane center tracks 2 systems
The tropical outlook as of 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS

After a quiet run, the tropics have gotten the attention of the National Hurricane Center again as it keeps its eyes on two systems that could form in the Atlantic and become the season’s next tropical depression or storm. In the NHC’s 8 a.m. tropical outlook, it upped the chances for one of the two slightly since it first began reporting on the duo Sunday night. That one is a tropical wave forecast to move off the west coast of Africa midweek into the eastern tropical Atlantic. “Some slow development of this system will be possible late this week while the system moves gradually west-northwes...