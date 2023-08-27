Analysis: Trump trials present unique challenge, opportunity for Biden campaign

A barrage of state and federal criminal charges leveled against your main political rival should be good news for any democratic leader facing reelection, but Donald Trump's legal woes present U.S. President Joe Biden with a unique challenge in the months ahead, political strategists say.
Biden has so far remained mum as his Republican predecessor was charged with 91 felony counts in four indictments this year related to paying hush money to a porn star, unlawfully keeping classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election.