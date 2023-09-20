'Trump without the guardrails': Journalist warns that Trump 2.0 would be a 'much more radical prospect'
Former President Donald Trump with Charlie Kirk in July 2023 (Gage Skidmore)

The events of 2023 are unprecedented in U.S. history. Despite facing four criminal indictments, Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Trump and his allies have designed a scheme called Project 2025, which they envision as a radical makeover of the federal government. Trump's critics view it as a blueprint for authoritarianism.

During a Wednesday morning, September 20 appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," journalist Susan Glasser laid out some reasons why a second Trump term would be more dangerous than his January 2017-January 2021 term.

When Trump was president, some members of his administration infuriated him by pushing back against his extremism — from former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But under his Project 2025 plan, Glasser told a "Morning Joe" panel, a second Trump Administration would include only unquestioning MAGA loyalists.

Glasser, who co-wrote the new book "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021" with New York Times reporter Peter Baker, warned, "Imagine Donald Trump without the guardrails..... It's a much more radical prospect than the first term."

Glasser told "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, "I there (there are) two key words. One of them is 'terminate," as in terminate the Constitution. The other thing is retribution and revenge."

Glasser noted, however, that Trump has some hurdles to overcome before he can make that a reality — including four criminal indictments and winning the election.

