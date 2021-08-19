'Unlearned idiot' Trump sparks confusion with bizarre historical analogy about Afghanistan evacuation
Donald Trump at the first 2020 general election debate (screengrab).

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump released a statement criticizing the Biden administration's efforts to evacuate American troops from Afghanistan, writing, "This could be — Afghanistan — another Dunkirk situation!"

It is unclear what the former president meant by this statement. Presumably he was referring to the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II, known as the "Miracle of Dunkirk," during which British forces rescued 192,000 British and Allied personnel from beaches in the north of Nazi-controlled France — which would be an odd comparison to criticize Biden, since historians broadly consider it a triumph of Winston Churchill's leadership and a turning point against Germany.

Commenters on social media broadly reacted with confusion and derision.