Trump-appointed federal judge vows to boycott Yale law clerks because of ‘cancel culture’

During his four years in the White House, Donald Trump — with the help of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — appointed not only three U.S. Supreme Court Justices (Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch), but also, a long list lower federal court judges. One of them was U.S. Circuit Judge James C. Ho, who, according to Reuters, is now boycotting Yale Law School clerks because of “cancel culture.”
During a Federalist Society speech in Kentucky on Thursday, September 29, Ho claimed that Yale “not only tolerates the cancellation of views — it actively practices it.” And Ho, stressing that he is no longer hiring law clerks from Yale, encouraged other right-wing judges to boycott Yale as well.
Ho said of Yale, “Cancellations and disruptions seem to occur with special frequency.”
One of the incidents Ho cited involved Kristen Waggoner, who now heads the far-right Christian fundamentalist legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The Southern Poverty Law Center considers ADF, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, an anti-gay hate group.
During a March 2022 appearance at Yale, Waggoner was disrupted by pro-gay law students.
Ho told Reuters, “I don't want to cancel Yale. I want Yale to stop cancelling people like me."
Ho, born in Taiwan in 1973, has lived in the United States since childhood and is well-known in right-wing legal circles. The judge has had his critics on the libertarian right, but he is popular among social conservatives and Christian fundamentalists and was once a law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. Known for being a major culture-warrior, Ho has been active in the Federalist Society since the 1990s and has also worked with the First Liberty Institute (a right-wing Christian fundamentalist legal group). After Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in 2020, Trump considered nominating Ho for the Supreme Court but ending up picking Barrett instead.
Mike Lindell, the far-right extremist and conspiracy theorist who is also CEO of My Pillow, is continuing his inexplicable battle against Democracy and voting machines by telling fellow Republicans not to vote early in the upcoming midterm elections.
Lindell made his comments while speaking to Steve Bannon, former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump, on Bannon's broadcast on the right-wing media outlet Real America's Voice. Bannon asked Lindell what Republicans could do to ensure that they win the midterm elections and that the elections aren't "stolen" from them. Both Bannon and Lindell have repeatedly pushed Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" through an unprecedented, nationwide voter fraud conspiracy that hasn't been proved in any courts or publicly exposed in the media.
"Well, the number one thing that everyone should do is vote day of," Lindell said, adding that voters can defy "lying" pollsters by voting only on Election Day. "We can overrun the algorithms. Everybody has to get out and vote — everybody you know — and same day. Don't vote two days early, don't vote one day early, vote same day."
"It's a lot harder for them when they don't have days to pull names from the voter rolls with these machines and computers that are done the same day," he continued. "And know, if we all get out and vote and overrun the algorithms, and even the ones we don't, we are watching this time. We are watching everything."
It's not entirely clear what Lindell is talking about, though it seems he believes that computer algorithms use early voting counts to help decide which votes to throw out, even though voting machines don't actually make such determinations.
Since the 2020 presidential elections, Lindell, a longtime supporter of Trump, has used his public platform to accuse various election officials of wrongdoing. He now faces a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for his repeated claims that their machinery played a role in "stealing" the 2020 election from Trump. He also held a televised 3-day-long cyber symposium last year that he said would prove fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential elections — it didn't.
Steve Bannon, Bannon co-founded the right-wing news site Breitbart and was chief executive officer of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. He also served as White House chief strategist and senior counselor to the president from January 2017 until August 18, 2017, when Trump fired him.
In August 2020, Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering connected to the "We Build the Wall" campaign, a $25 million GoFundMe crowdfunding, which claimed to be raising money to help Trump construct a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst loves to talk about “making them squeal” in Washington, D.C.
Frequently, the Iowa Republican will target an often-obscure part of the federal budget and complain about waste.
Lately, the Internal Revenue Service has been in her sights.
Over the last few weeks, she’s complained about the Democrats’ plan to hire thousands more people at the IRS to try to improve customer service and recover hundreds of billions of taxes that go unpaid each year.
Congress has cut the IRS’s budget for years. But Ernst says the agency ought to clean up its own house before hiring more people, and she’s highlighted a 2019 report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, that says in 2017 the IRS flagged 1,250 agency employees who underreported their income or filed late tax returns. That amounts to roughly 1.5% of the agency’s current workforce of nearly 79,000 workers.
Of the 1,250 employees, about 800 worked in “tax-related positions,” TIGTA said. The largest group were “contact representatives,” or employees who worked on the IRS’s customer service phone system. The inspector general also identified 334 employees who had substantiated non-compliance in prior years.
“Innocent, hardworking Americans should not be subjected to unfair and costly IRS audits when the agency is ignoring tax cheats on its own payroll,” Ernst said in a letter to the inspector general for tax administration, J. Russell George.
Congressional oversight is important, but Joni Ernst is looking in the wrong place. She’s failing the Willie Sutton Test.
Sutton is the Depression-era thief who said he robbed banks because “that’s where the money is.”
If Ernst really wanted to make some of the more prolific tax cheats squeal, she would look at a couple different TIGTA reports.
Federal contractors owe millions
Just a couple weeks ago, the inspector general reported that over a 14-month period in 2018 and 2019, the federal government awarded roughly $10 billion to more than 3,000 contractors who were delinquent on $621 million in taxes.
Meanwhile, more than 900 federal grant winners were awarded almost $23 billion while owing $269 million in delinquent federal taxes.
Nearly 100 of those contractors and grantees owed more than $1 million in taxes apiece – totaling $696 million.
Now, that’s serious money.
A man wears a pin that reads “I’m Rich, I Can Afford To Pay My Taxes” during a Tax Day protest on April 15, 2017 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
This kind of delinquency isn’t new, either.
It’s been going on under Congress’s nose for years.
In 2007, the Government Accountability Office found thousands of federal contractors had “substantial amounts of unpaid federal taxes.”
In 2019, the GAO reported that in 2015 and 2016, 2,700 contractors – out of 120,000 – owed $350 million in taxes.
Ernst might also look at a 2020 TIGTA report that said from 2014 to 2016, nearly 880,000 high-income non-filers (those making $100,000 a year or more) owed roughly $46 billion in federal taxes.
Remarkably, the cash-strapped agency didn’t even work 369,000 of those non-filers, leaving more than $20 billion on the table.
No wonder these folks don’t bother to file their taxes. If the IRS doesn’t have the staff to go after them, why worry?
If Congress isn’t paying attention, why worry?
Federal law prohibits the IRS from sharing tax information about contractors with agencies making the awards. Instead, the government maintains a system where contractors and grant-seekers report their own tax status.
Not surprisingly, delinquents aren’t turning themselves in.
The TIGTA report said 93% of those who were delinquent on their taxes, didn’t accurately report their tax status.
The GAO found the same thing.
If one really wanted to be a budget watchdog, this is pretty fertile ground.
To be sure, these scofflaws represent just a fraction of the overall number of contractors who bid for government business. But I’ll bet they owe a whole lot more in unpaid taxes than the folks at the IRS.
As for those IRS cases, the agency said that of the 1,250 who were flagged, just 90 were willful violations. A 1998 law requires the termination of IRS workers who willfully fail to file their taxes on time or underreport their income, unless they have a reasonable excuse.
TIGTA, however, estimated that in 530 of those cases, the IRS didn’t make a proper determination whether a violation was willful or not.
Look, I understand. Republicans in Congress aren’t happy that the Democrats are trying to get the IRS back on its feet after years of budget cuts. The agency is stretched so thin it can’t answer 90% of the phone calls it gets from the public, and it has a backlog of millions unprocessed paper tax returns.
Still, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for a country with more than $30 trillion in debt to hamstring its revenue agent and look the other way while hundreds of billions of dollars of legally owed taxes aren’t being paid every year. In 2019, the “net tax gap” was $554 billion, or 15% of what was owed, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
This kind of cheating – unchecked by Congress year after year – is what makes innocent taxpaying Americans squeal.
No requirement for Congress members to disclose tax returns
One other thought on this subject: I could find no federal agency, other than the IRS, where a law requires employees to be subjected to termination if they willfully fail to follow the tax laws.
There is some logic to that. As TIGTA noted, the people who work for the nation’s tax collector have a heightened obligation to follow the tax laws themselves.
In that same vein, so do the people who write those laws – our representatives in Congress.
To date, though, we have no way of knowing whether they follow the law. There is no requirement that representatives and senators disclose their tax returns. They do file personal financial disclosures, but those offer only limited information.
Interestingly, amid the outcry over former President Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns in 2017, the Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call said it sent a request to every member of Congress, asking each to release their own tax returns.
The result: Of the more than 500 members, only 37 bothered to respond – and only 6 disclosed their tax documents.
Nobody is squealing there.
A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland, California, injured six adults this Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood, and three gunmen got out and opened fire before driving off.
Now, according to ABC7, law enforcement say school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. "We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are worried that a lack of action by school officials after previous incidents may have led to this escalation in violence," ABC7's report stated.
Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki is denying the witness' claims. But according to former Oakland City Council President Ignacio De La Fuente, Rudsdale school officials have a history of failing to protect students.
"If you remember, the school district used to have their own police, then OPD was serving some of the schools with campuses, they actually threw him out because they didn't want uniformed police officers on their campuses, these things happen because we allow them to happen," said De La Fuente.
Just weeks ago, a student was stabbed and pistol-whipped and a gun was discovered at school, and yet "the school district did nothing about it," said BayTech parent Mario Juarez.
Police confirmed the stabbing incident and said Rudsdale obstructed the investigation. School officials recovered the gun used in the attack and kept it from police for hours until later turning it over in a zip lock bag. Sources also say the school would not let police perform follow-up interviews with students because, as school officials said, "They had it under control."
"After the shooting on Wednesday, Rudsdale High School did not tell any student not to cooperate with police," Sasaki told ABC7. "With regard to your question about the incident last month, our school staff at Rudsdale and other schools do not obstruct police investigations. Furthermore, any question about how the Wednesday shooting might have been avoided is pure speculation, and in this instance, the suggestion that OUSD prevented police from doing their jobs is false and inflammatory."