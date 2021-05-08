Trump supporter reveals why she believes his election lies: 'I watched it on TV'
Screengrab.

The role right-wing media media played in convincing gullible Trump supporters that he did not lose the election was on full display in a CNN interview broadcast on Saturday.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan interviewed two Trump supporters in The Villages, a Florida retirement community.

"You guys both genuinely believe the election was stolen," O'Sullivan said. "I mean, that's — if you believe that that's true..."

"Isn't that horrible," the man replies. "Is it horrible that we would even be in the situation to even think that?"

"But it's false," O'Sullivan noted.

"No it is not," the woman falsely claimed.

She then repeated debunked conspiracy theories. After the reporter noted her claims had been debunked, the woman said that couldn't possible be true.

"It has not, I watched it on TV," she argued.