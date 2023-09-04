'The motorcycles were AMAZING': Trump brags about bikers group that's running out of gas

Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to brag about his meeting with a "very large group" of "Bikers for Trump," after it was reported that the group is in a ditch.



Raw Story reported in late July that the group's political action committee is more than $81,000 in debt with less than $4,000 cash on hand. That didn't stop the former president, who regularly interacted with the group when he was president, from hosting the group at his outpost in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to Trump's social media post.

"A very large group of 'Bikers for Trump' just left Bedminster. What a great time we all had," he wrote on Truth Social Monday. "The motorcycles were AMAZING, the love and enthusiasm absolutely 'beyond.' Thank you all. We must WIN in 2024. MAGA!"

Trump founded Truth Social after being kicked off of most other platforms in the wake of violence during the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt.

In Raw Story's earlier report, investigative reporter Mark Alesia looked at a Federal Election Commission filing and concluded that Bikers for Trump's "once robust presence appears to have waned."