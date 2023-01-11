Trump blows up after Karl Rove debunks his claims about classified Biden documents
Donald Trump shows passion while delivering a campaign rally speech at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump was not pleased to hear Fox News analyst Karl Rove's take on the classified document reports involving President Joe Biden.

While the former president saw the incident as an opportunity to divert attention from his own pending investigation, Rove appears to argue otherwise.

According to Mediaite, Rove spoke about the legal debacle during a recent Fox News appearance as he “pointed out in a that Biden was more cooperative with authorities and his case involves significantly fewer documents than Trump’s.”

Shortly after the segment, Trump made his disapproval known and wasted no time firing back at Rove.

The former president took to Truth Social with a fiery rebuke of Rove’s remarks writing:

"Karl Rove was, as usual, wrong when he stated that then V.P. Biden’s HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL papers, which were in his office for many years, were in any way similar to the Secret Service guarded, & otherwise very secure, Mar-a-Lago papers," Trump wrote.

He continued, "Biden was not then President, had no power to declassify, & came under the very tough Federal Records Act. I come under the much more generous Presidential Records Act, was having productive discussions with Radical Left NARA, & did everything right. A giant Scam."

Shortly after sharing his first post, Trump fired back again with a conspiracy theory about what the documents might pertain to while also taking jabs at the president's son, Hunter Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) wife, Elaine Chao.

“Biden’s documents are HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL, many pertain to UKRAINE, where Hunter was 'raking in the dough,' and FUNDED BY CHINA, which gave $55 Million to Biden, through Penn, and probably had easy access. Was the Old Crow’s boss, China-loving Coco Chow, involved?" the former president wrote, adding, "Just asking?”