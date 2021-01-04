Trump called Georgia secretary of state nearly 20 times before threatening and likely illegal conversation

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood dove head-first into QAnon conspiracy theories in an overnight series of tweets accusing the president's opponents of horrific crimes. The high-profile attorney, who has joined several lawsuits aimed at overturning President Donald Trump's election loss, and reportedly suggested he could be the Messiah, has been claiming that various political elites are engaged in conspiracies against the president, and he doubled down on those claims with even more bizarre allegations.

<p>"I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape," Wood tweeted early Monday. "I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape.<br/><br/>I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information.<br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345991175690457091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>The Georgia attorney <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345987732569518080" target="_blank">claimed</a> he and his allies are under physical threat for exposing allegations that line up with the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory about a satanic cabal of political and media elites running a pedophile ring, which Trump supposedly will bring down -- although prediction after prediction about these events have failed to materialize.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This blackmail scheme is conducted by members of 10 of world's most well-known & “elite" intelligence agencies.<br/><br/>One of those groups was hacked by a group known as Lizard Squad. The blackmail files of rape & murder were obtained by this group & copy was provided to Isaac Kappy. <a href="https://t.co/9lCAggRrCG">https://t.co/9lCAggRrCG</a><br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345992806750433280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value.<br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1345993980811616256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>Wood has also been claiming that actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist Isaac Kappy, who <a href="https://people.com/movies/actor-isaac-kappy-dead/" target="_blank">took his own life</a> in 2019, was murdered as part of the wide-ranging plot, which the attorney suggested involves the Lizard Squad hacking group, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lin-wood-antonin-scalia-john-roberts-jeffrey-epstein_n_5fee0bfbc5b65a92290dc2e4" target="_blank">Jeffrey Epstein</a> and foreign intelligence services.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I would never make an accusation without having reliable source for it. Stakes are too high. So I did due diligence to validate the accuracy of the shocking information I am revealing tonight. I am entirely comfortable that you are learning the truth. A truth that explains much.<br/>— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) <a href="https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1346003831503646723?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>