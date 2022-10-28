Trump calls on Brazilians to reelect 'great' Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro

Former president Donald Trump on Friday hailed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro as a "great" leader and called on Brazilians to vote him in for another term.

"VOTE for President JAIR BOLSONARO -- HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump called Sunday's runoff election a "big day for Brazil."

He hit out at Bolsonaro's opponent, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, calling him "a Radical Left Lunatic who will quickly destroy your Country."

The post marked the second time that Trump has pushed for Bolsonaro's reelection, saying before the October 2 first-round vote that he is "a fantastic man, one of the great presidents of any country in the world."

Bolsonaro has been called the Trump of the Tropics. The former military officer's brash manner and disdain of the media echo the posture of the former US president.

In his statement, Trump derided Bolsonaro's opponent as "Lulu" rather than using his nickname of "Lula."

Polls give a slight edge to Lula in Sunday's runoff but Bolsonaro surprised polling firms with more solid results than forecast in the october 2 first round.