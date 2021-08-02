Many are questioning why Trump and Madison Cawthorn were filmed meeting ‘to create a path forward to victory’

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) posted a short video clip of himself in a "round table" meeting with Donald Trump and over a dozen people, which he labeled, "Creating the Plan to Win," and captioned: "Behind the Scenes."

The video, since disappeared but captured by some savvy internet users, shows Trump at his usual place whenever he's seated at a table, dead center. One man can be heard saying something about "half a million dollar salaries for four years," and asking, "What do we do? We're a little bit of a special group."

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski posted a copy:

It's like Madison Cawthorn is treating his meeting with Trump today like a reality show, while Trump is trying to game-plan getting back in the WH. pic.twitter.com/rIVnDF8TDn

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2021

Cawthorn also posted photos:

On Saturday, I hosted a round table with special guest President Donald Trump and several key business leaders to create a path forward to victory for the country and to provide election security nationwide. pic.twitter.com/UGaS6umFEc

— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) August 1, 2021

It's all eerily reminiscent of Trump's White House cabinet meetings setup, more so after Trump's former White House Chief of Staff went on right wing cable news Friday talking about how the former president is currently holding meetings with his "Cabinet," as if he were a president in exile.

“We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight," Mark Meadows told Newsmax, "we actually had a follow-up ... meeting with some of our Cabinet members, and ... we're looking at what does come next."

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman was so stunned she weighed in on Twitter:

I can't stop thinking about this interview. The former chief of staff is talking as if there's a shadow presidency going on (there isn't) at a time when there's a conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated (he won't) and as Trump has urged some advisers to keep saying it.

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 31, 2021

Cawthorn, a member of what some call the "Sedition Caucus," held a $50,000 a plate fundraiser at Bedminster Saturday, one day after that curious video was taken, with "special guest" Donald Trump. Cawthorn desperately needs the cash. He's reportedly spent $1.5 million of his $1.8 million fundraising haul this year.

One of Cawthorn's Democratic opponents mocked him on Twitter:

Today Madison Cawthorn is hosting a $50,000/person fundraiser at Donald Trump's NJ golf course. So we had our own (mini) golf fundraiser here in WNC for $5! There were sno cones and a whole lot of family fun. Thanks to everyone who joined us! pic.twitter.com/LShXNlsDF0

— Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (@JBeachFerrara) July 31, 2021

Some are responding to the "Cabinet" video and photos. Filipkowski says, "I think it's about the second rally at the Capitol they are planning on Sept 18."

Others:

Wonder if this is the "cabinet meeting" which insurrection enabler Mark Meadows was referring to? #BigLie #ProsecuteTheInsurrectors #GQPTraitorsToDemocracy #Jan6NeverAgain

— John Yap (@John_Yap) August 2, 2021

Trump's coup is ongoing.

— Em (@emm_257) August 2, 2021

Don't cry, because he filmed it. Laugh, because it's going to be Government evidence #1.

— BidenCorgi GalactiHarris - Actual (@BattlecorgiG) August 2, 2021

