Trump calls for Chris Christie to drop out of race: 'Very bad for the Republican party!'

In a post to Truth Social this Monday, former President Donald Trump took aim at GOP presidential candidate Christ Christie, saying he should drop out of the race, purportedly for the good of the Republican party.

"Sloppy Chris Christie, who was rated the Worst Governor in the History of New Jersey, had the lowest approval rating, 8%, had 11 straight downgrades of New Jersey Bonds, a record, was thrown out of New Hampshire after his last debate, and endlessly suffered from the horrible and never ending Bridgegate scandal, SHOULD DROP OUT OF THE RACE. HE IS GOING NOWHERE AND IS VERY BAD FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!" Trump wrote.

Christie is ramping up his public statements criticizing Trump. During an appearance on MSNBC this Tuesday, Christie warned that Trump legal troubles are jeopardizing the GOP's chances in 2024.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“We simply cannot expect that someone who is facing this number of criminal trials, and, quite frankly, the conduct that underlies those charges, can be a viable fall election candidate against Joe Biden,” Christie said. “And if we lose to Joe Biden, Republicans need to understand that we’re going to be looking at a packed Supreme Court, we’re going to be looking at the end of the filibuster, and a number of other issues that folks like me and the rest of the folks in our party can’t have.”