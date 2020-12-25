Video of Trump saying ‘Christmas will be canceled’ if Biden wins goes viral after president stalls COVID bill
A pre-election video of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail falsely claiming Christmas will be "canceled" if Joe Biden wins the White House is going viral again. But this time many are saying Trump and his Republican cohorts are the ones who canceled Christmas after the President refused to sign the COVID relief bill and GOP lawmakers refused to support more money for Americans desperate for help.

"The Christmas season will be canceled," Trump told Nevada supporters back in October, as the video posted by Vox's Aaron Rupar shows.

"If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town," Trump lied, "and the Christmas season will be canceled."

