The final days: Trump personally pressured more than 150 Republicans to overturn election

President Donald Trump's last days are filled with chaos, erratic decisions and impulsive behavior, according to insiders familiar with his battle to overturn the outcome of the election.

According to Politico, many of the president's advisors have repeatedly urged him to concede and let go of his losing battle, but he has adamantly pushed back. It has been reported that Trump has now shut down his campaign team and ignored White House staff only relying on the advice of those who have no problem pushing his dangerous agenda.

Now, he has reportedly spoken to more than 150 Republican leaders across all of the battleground states he lost as he attempts to pressure and strong-arm them into overturning the presidential election. Although the Electoral College has already cast its votes solidifying Biden's win, Trump is still working to overturn the election without substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The publication reports:

"In total, the president talked to at least 31 Republicans, encompassing mostly local and state officials from four critical battleground states he lost — Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The contacts included at least 12 personal phone calls to 11 individuals, and at least four White House meetings with 20 Republican state lawmakers, party leaders, and attorneys general, all people he hoped to win over to his side. Trump also spoke by phone about his efforts with numerous House Republicans and at least three current or incoming Senate Republicans."

Despite all of the losses that have stacked up for Trump, Scott Jennings, who served under the Bush administration and now works closely with the Trump administration, believes the president sees the election from a dangerously delusional perspective.

"There was always this feeling of supreme confidence that no matter how it looks it's all going to work out for him, something will happen and it will all work out for him because it did once before," said Jennings. "I think that sort of magical confidence or magical thinking, persisted right through Election Day and right through this post-election."

While Trump's previous attempts to challenge the election have failed, the president is now looking at another date to possibly bring his aspirations to fruition: January 6.

On Friday, Trump tweeted to commend new Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for suggesting that he would join House Republicans' objection of the election results on Jan. 6. The president also admitted he'd called Tuberville the night before he announced his decision.