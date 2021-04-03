'Happy Easter': Twitter goes bananas after Trump releases bizarre rant about his election loss

It's Easter weekend and several months after the presidential election, but former President Donald Trump is not done ranting about his landslide loss and his latest remarks have set Twitter ablaze.

On Friday, April 2, Trump released a second statement after sounding off about the MLB All-Star game relocation. In that statement, the former president targeted the "radical left crazies" as he reiterated his complaints about the presidential election and "the Fake News Media" insisting his claims are "baseless, unfounded, unwarranted."

"With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out," Trump wrote. He even closed the bizarre rant by saying, "Other than that, Happy Easter!"









Twitter users wasted no time slamming the unhinged former president for his bizarre rant. Some users pointed out how Trump, widely supported by evangelical Christians, seemed to refer to Easter as if it were an afterthought. A user wrote, "Loving the message from Trump on the holiest of days in the Christian calendar "OTHER THAN THAT, HAPPY EASTER"









Another user offered a simplified interpretation of Trump's remarks. "Sadly, there was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and many very angry people understand that ... Unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out. Other than that, Happy Easter!"









Trump's latest mindboggling statement also reminded Twitter users of his series of epic blunders in April of last year. Around that time, the former president's COVID circus was in full swing as he appeared on national television nearly every day with countless unfounded claims that kept fact-checkers quite busy.

























The latest Easter statement reminded many Twitter users of the running claim last Easter: despite the country being under nationwide lockdown, the United States would likely be reopening so people could attend church for the religious holiday. To make matters worse, Trump also claimed the virus would "miraculously" go away by April with the arrival of the warmer spring weather.would "miraculously" go away by April with the arrival of the warmer spring weather.



Now, Trump is being mocked for those remarks yet again.

It's been a year since Trump's Easter claims and the United States has reported more than 30 million coronavirus cases and over 560,000 COVID-related deaths since then.