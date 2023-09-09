'I lost a number of billions': Trump begs for sympathy at South Dakota rally as NY case looms

Hours after a new filing in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud lawsuit against ex-President Donald Trump claiming he "inflated his net worth by billions," the four-times indicted MAGA 2024 hopeful complained that he's the only United States president to lose money while in office, Rolling Stone reports.
Aside from Trump, James' lawsuit is also against two of his children — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — as well as the Trump organization and several officials, in an effort to ban the family from running business in the state of New York.
"I'm the only president that ever lost money while serving in office," he said to a crowd during a Friday, September 8 appearance in South Dakota. "I lost a number of billions… I could've made a fortune. I could've gone to these countries and made deals. I put thing in trusts, I said my kids are gonna run it. I said, ‘Don't do deals outside of the country'… They go, 'Dad can we do something? I said, 'No, you know, I'm president. We have a higher standard.'"
Per Rolling Stone, "the new filing claimed the former president inflated his net worth by billions of dollars over several years, with the largest discrepancy being an over-valuation of up to $3.6 billion a year — a sum larger than earlier estimates."
During the South Dakota rally, according to the report, South Dakota Republican governor and Trump supporter Kristi Noem endorsed the former president's 2024 campaign.
Trial for James' case is scheduled for October 2, after a judge rejected Trump lawyers' request to delay the date, according to Reuters.