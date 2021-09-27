Legal expert says Trump's rally admission will help Georgia prosecutors investigating him

Former President Donald Trump may have inadvertently helped contribute to the criminal case against him brewing in Georgia during his rally on Saturday, according to one former federal prosecutor.
Joyce Vance, a legal analyst for MSNBC, said on Twitter that his comments about a call to Gov. Brian Kemp after the 2020 election would be valuable to the district attorney in Fulton County.
"I got this guy elected!" Trump told rallygoers of Kemp in one widely viewed clip. He quickly added, however, that there was no "quid pro quo."
He continued: "I said, 'Brian, listen, you know, you have a big election integrity problem in Georgia. I hope you can help us out and call a special election, and let's get to the bottom of it for the good of the country."
"The evidence to support the Fulton County DA's investigation just keeps getting better -- prosecutors don't always have a target on tape explaining his thought process," said Vance in response to the clip. "Also probative on Trump's state of mind on Jan 6."
Vance also linked to a recent report from the Brookings Institution, which argued that Trump is in serious legal peril from the Fulton County prosecutors because of his post-election conduct. This includes the call to Kemp but also other efforts to have his loss to Biden in the state overturned, such as his call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The report argued that Trump may be guilty of soliciting election fraud or related crimes.
"Looking to the full context and circumstances of Trump's interactions with Kemp, Raffensperger, Watson, Carr, and others—as well as to his broader pattern of conduct throughout the relevant time period—it seems clear that Trump intended that Georgia officials engage in conduct that would alter the vote count, undo the certification of the election, and produce a new certification in Trump's favor," the report explained. "Even if Trump acted in what he considered good faith, the conduct that he solicited, demanded, urged, and threatened was itself criminal—and for that reason, Trump can be held liable."
However, it remains unclear if the local prosecutors with jurisdiction ultimately intend to bring any criminal charges against the former president.