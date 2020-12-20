Trump to return to Georgia on runoff eve for GOP Senate candidates
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media outside the White House on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Tasos Katopodis/TNS/TNS

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump will return to Georgia for a runoff eve rally to campaign for the Republican U.S. Senate candidates even as he continues to fume at the state's GOP leaders for refusing to overturn the election results. The president said on Twitter late Saturday that he would stage a "big Rally" for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on Jan. 4, a day before twin runoffs against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for control of the U.S. Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. It's not clear where the rally will be held, though Republ...